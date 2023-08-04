The Perfect Post

I posted this because it came up when I was searching for something else and it was an amazing representation of that precise moment in time.
- Claiming Tim Russert is "the toughest questioner in the business."
- Putting Saint Rudy on a pedestal
- Calling his ability to respond with vapid misleading answers to Russert, knowing no serious follow up would appear, "virtuoso." For the entire hour!
Cillizza was useful for making clear just how stupid DC political journalist CW was, and what high self-regard they all had.