A senior board member of the parent organization behind the prominent Conservative Political Action Conference who resigned on Friday urged an independent investigation into additional allegations of sexual misconduct against Chairman Matt Schlapp.
The vice chairman of the board of the American Conservative Union, Charlie Gerow, announced his resignation on Friday in a letter to other directors that called on them to authorize an investigation including any additional allegations that they or staff have become aware of, according to multiple people familiar with the letter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
Monday, August 28, 2023
Trapped In The Closet Of Your Own Construction
Probably difficult to explain to The Kids today - though maybe not soon! - about how the closet functioned for gay people with or without power. Back in the day you could explain a guy like Matt Schlapp, if not sympathize, but then liberals made a better world for him and he said NO.
by Atrios at 10:30