Monday, August 28, 2023

Urban Doom Loop

Perhaps a good idea to shift focus to quality of life for residents instead of 40 years of trying to attracting bizness and suburban visitors.
All across the country, downtowns, office spaces and shopping centers are at risk of becoming ground zero for a new economic hazard: the urban doom loop.
Philly's biggest quirk (for US cities) that I don't think people aware of is that the "downtown" - the central business district - or "core center city" has a population of 70,000. Doesn't make the city immune from a commercial real estate downturn, but one won't turn it into a dead zone either.
by Atrios at 15:20