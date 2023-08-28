All across the country, downtowns, office spaces and shopping centers are at risk of becoming ground zero for a new economic hazard: the urban doom loop.Philly's biggest quirk (for US cities) that I don't think people aware of is that the "downtown" - the central business district - or "core center city" has a population of 70,000. Doesn't make the city immune from a commercial real estate downturn, but one won't turn it into a dead zone either.
Monday, August 28, 2023
Urban Doom Loop
Perhaps a good idea to shift focus to quality of life for residents instead of 40 years of trying to attracting bizness and suburban visitors.
