Why Do You Keep Talking About That You Weirdo

Polls consistently show that Americans are actually quite to the left of our newspaper and magazine editors and centrist substackers and British imported weirdos on certain issues, such as the rights of trans people. But even if they didn't, even if the median voter (popularism!) didn't like trans people very much, it doesn't mean there's any political advantage to be obtained by attacking trans people. It sounds kinda weird!
Just because voters like/don't like something doesn't mean it's politically important. In fact, politicians centering these issues come across like the fucking weirdos that they are.
Political reporters and the commentariat assume whatever bullshit Republicans are talking about MUST have resonance with Real Americans. Yah man, I like Star Wars too, but can we talk about something else?