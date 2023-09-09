A Great Man Writing About Great Men

Rolling the tape:
To clarify on the Starlink issue: the Ukrainians THOUGHT coverage was enabled all the way to Crimea, but it was not. They asked Musk to enable it for their drone sub attack on the Russian fleet. Musk did not enable it, because he thought, probably correctly, that would cause a…— Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) September 9, 2023
Throughout the evening and into the night, he personally took charge of the situation. Allowing the use of Starlink for the attack, he concluded, could be a disaster for the world. So he secretly told his engineers to turn off coverage within 100 kilometers of the Crimean coast. As a result, when the Ukrainian drone subs got near the Russian fleet in Sevastopol, they lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly.The linked piece in its entirety is such hagiography. Musk being brilliant, people telling Musk he's brilliant, Isaacson typing it all up. (ht Ed Zitron)