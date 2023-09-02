Actually A Bit Surprised

I'm not surprised that the cars get "confused" and freeze up - that's known - but I am a bit surprised they don't have enough staff at the mother ship to deal with these problems quickly.
On Aug. 14, two stalled Cruise vehicles delayed an ambulance from leaving the scene of a crash in which a driver had hit a pedestrian with their car, according to reports from the San Francisco Fire Department. The pedestrian later died of their injuries, which first responders linked to the delay in getting them to the hospital.