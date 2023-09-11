Airline Etiquette

I probably did most of my life's regular flying in the post-9/11 era, so I was trained not to fuck around at all. I'm actually quite amazed how airline passengers get away with "behaving badly" without having an air marshal escort them to the little room when the flight lands.
I'm not saying the post-9/11 heightened security theater was a good thing. I remember getting off an international flight - probably around 2004 or so - and some excited tourist was snapping pictures with her digital camera while in the immigration line and they acted like she had threatened to set off some grenades. That was all bad! I just mean that I instinctively "behave" and am surprised when people don't (even if their "misbehavior" is fine).