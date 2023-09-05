A federal program that helps poor families afford healthy food could see substantial benefit cuts starting in October, raising the prospect that roughly 6 million low-income Americans could become some of the earliest victims of an unresolved Washington budget battle.It isn't the worst example, but budget fights are often obscured this way. It's pretty simple - Biden and the Democrats want 'X' and the House Republicans don't. The first paragraph should reflect that.
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
This issue is described as "a Washington budget battle" and an issue for "Congress" until we get to paragraph 5 which more accurately describes it as "[hinging] on House Republicans, who recently have tried to slash WIC funding."
