Prosecutors in August said Salame told a family member in a November 2021 message that Bankman-Fried hoped political donations would “weed-out” anti-crypto Democratic and Republican lawmakers – meaning defeat them in elections – and would likely “route money” through Salame to “weed out” anti-crypto Republicans.
Friday, September 08, 2023
Corrupted
I don't know how much of the political agenda beyond "crypto" SBF cared about, but understandably most pro-crypto politicians were, you know, shitty people because of course they were. So much of 2021-2022 - Popularism! - was due to SBF's cash being thrown at various demfluencers.
by Atrios at 11:30