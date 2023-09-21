The Biden administration said late Wednesday that it would allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans already in the United States to live and work legally in the country for 18 months.I mean, do it for everybody, but better than nothing!
The decision followed intense advocacy by top New York Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and party leaders in Congress. It will affect about 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the country before July 31, temporarily protecting them from removal and waiving a monthslong waiting period for them to seek employment authorization.
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Good For Dark Brandon
If you aren't going to deport hundreds of thousands of people (and you aren't, practically), let them work.
