A Washington man was fatally shot while trying to help deer cross the road, authorities said.I just don't go through life being pissed pants scared like this.
Daniel Spaeth, 37, was attempting to slow traffic near his home to help the animals when he was shot on Sept. 7, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
...
The next day, the sedan was spotted by an off-duty deputy. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Dylan Picard, was pulled over.
...
Picard reached for his gun because he was scared, and as the man approached his opened passenger-side window, he said he fired one shot to scare the man and woman. He said he did not know if the shot hit anyone, the documents state.
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Guns Kill People
Just endless stories like this.
by Atrios at 11:29