I Learned To STFU

Aside from occasionally with a couple of very close friends, I recoil from discussing politics with people in real life. A couple of reasons.
One is that it's a conversation that's going to get annoying for everyone involved after about 5 minutes. Impossible to linger on the subject without being a boor.
The second is I'm like that guy who listens to sports talk radio 24/7. Do you need to do that to know about sports? No, of course not, but if you *are* that guy it is difficult to have a sports conversation with normal people, even big sports fans!
As for the first reason, it's why I roll my eyes at all the exhortations to TALK POLITICS WITH YOUR RACIST UNCLE AT THANKSGIVING and FIND COMMON GROUND. Come on, those conversations just leave everybody pissed off, even if racists aren't involved. People who are advocating for that kind of behavior must be extreme boors.