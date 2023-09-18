Peter Baker For The Defense

PETER BAKER:Neat trick there, replacing "letting Trump spew what he wants" with "challenged by a tough, independent interview."
Well, this is a huge challenge for American journalism, of course, right? It cannot be that a person can run for president of the United States, be a front-runner of his party, and possibly win without ever being challenged by a tough, independent interview. And that's, I think, an important part of our system. Now, it's obviously a challenge for us because he is just going to spout out one thing after another, and fact-checking him in real time is a real hard thing. But what we've done here is edit it and make sure people understand he’s – what's real and what's not.
I did actually read the transcript (the things I do for you) and evidence of "being challenged" is pretty thin! Take the abortion section:
FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:So you have Roe v. Wade, for 52 years, people including Democrats wanted it to go back to states so the states could make the right. Roe v. Wade – I did something that nobody thought was possible, and Roe v. Wade was terminated, was put back to the states. Now, people, pro-lifers, have the right to negotiate for the first time. They had no rights at all, because the radical people on this are really the Democrats that say, after five months, six months, seven months, eight months, nine months, and even after birth you're allowed to terminate the baby –KRISTEN WELKER:Mr. President, Democrats aren't saying that. I just have to, Democrats are not saying that. Does it bother you though that women say their lives are being put at risk? Do you feel you bear any responsibility, because as you say, you are responsible for having Roe v. Wade overturned.FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:What's going to happen, this is an issue that's been going on for a long time. And it's a very polarizing issue. Because of what's been done, and because of the fact we brought it back to the states, we're going to have people come together on this issue. They're going to determine the time, because nobody wants to see five, six, seven, eight, nine months. Nobody wants to see abortions when you have a baby in the womb. I said, with Hillary Clinton when we had the debate, I made a statement, "Rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, you're allowed to do that, and you shouldn't be allowed to do that."KRISTEN WELKER:Again, no one is arguing for that –FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:Again, listen, look –KRISTEN WELKER:That's not a part of anyone's argument, Mr. President.FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:Look, the Democrats are able to kill the baby after birth.KRISTEN WELKER:Let me talk to you –FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:Nobody wants that.KRISTEN WELKER:Democrats don't want that either.FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:So we're going to come together –KRISTEN WELKER:But let’s – I want to – I want to know what you want. I want to know what you're going to do if you’re –FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:We are going to come together –KRISTEN WELKER:Would you sign federal legislation that would ban abortion at 15 weeks?FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:No, no. Let me just tell you what I'd do. I'm going to come together with all groups, and we're going to have something that's acceptable. Right now, to my way of thinking, the Democrats are the radicals, because after four and five and six months. But you have to say this, after birth. You have New York State and other places that passed legislation where you're allowed to kill the baby after birth.
Four times he says Democrats support (and there are laws to the effect) that you can "kill the baby after birth."
Amusingly (especially if you read the rest), he sounds like decades of centrist dipshists talking about their Grand Compromise on abortion.
We’re going to agree – no – we're going to agree to a number of weeks or months or however you want to define it. And both sides are going to come together and both sides – both sides, and this is a big statement, both sides will come together. And for the first time in 52 years, you'll have an issue that we can put behind us.
Putting boring lady parts issues behind us, the dream of the centrist dipshit!