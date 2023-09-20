I obsess a bit about Rudy's fall mostly because he's one of numerous corrupt, racist, horrible people that the people in charge of the Politics Narrative told us was a truly wonderful person.
Was thinking of another one and Mike Huckabee was the first person who came to mind. Huckabee didn't have 9/11 hero status, but he was a good Christian man with an aw shucks persona so that made him a Good Person, even though he was the wingiest of wingnuts with a truly horrible known record.
Just awful awful people beloved by our political journalists, who would know better if they cared enough to read the reporting of their better, less well-paid colleagues.