Tuesday, September 19, 2023

So Different From This Hell I'm Living

I left my obsession with the New Jersey megamall behind because it wasn't really fair to keep kicking it after Covid hit, but I suppose some time has passed now and lol it's still a disaster.
American Dream, the megamall in New Jersey’s Meadowlands, has seen its losses increase fourfold in one year, according to a draft securities filing.

The 3.5-million-square-foot shopping and entertainment complex, home to an indoor ski slope, amusement park and water park, lost about $245 million in 2022 as expenses almost doubled to $428 million, according to the three-page document posted Monday to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s EMMA website. Financial expenses, which typically include debt service payments,
