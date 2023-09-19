American Dream, the megamall in New Jersey’s Meadowlands, has seen its losses increase fourfold in one year, according to a draft securities filing.
The 3.5-million-square-foot shopping and entertainment complex, home to an indoor ski slope, amusement park and water park, lost about $245 million in 2022 as expenses almost doubled to $428 million, according to the three-page document posted Monday to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s EMMA website. Financial expenses, which typically include debt service payments,
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
So Different From This Hell I'm Living
I left my obsession with the New Jersey megamall behind because it wasn't really fair to keep kicking it after Covid hit, but I suppose some time has passed now and lol it's still a disaster.
by Atrios at 16:00