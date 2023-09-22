On Jan. 25, 2018, dozens of private jets descended on Palm Springs International Airport. Some of the richest people in the country were arriving for the annual winter donor summit of the Koch network, the political organization founded by libertarian billionaires Charles and David Koch. A long weekend of strategizing, relaxation in the California sun and high-dollar fundraising lay ahead.Durbin problem is concerned, but the best he can muster is politely asking John Roberts to ask Thomas to pinky swear he will be more forthcoming in his financial disclosures.
Just after 6 p.m., a Gulfstream G200 jet touched down on the tarmac. One of the Koch network’s most powerful allies was on board: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Friday, September 22, 2023
Sounds Bad
The "Dick Durbin is very concerned" jokes have replaced the "Susan Collins is very concerned" ones.
by Atrios at 11:40