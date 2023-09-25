The major film and television studios and striking writers reached a tentative agreement on Sunday after days of marathon negotiating sessions, the Writers Guild of America said Sunday evening, paving a path forward to end the historic work stoppage that has frozen production and paralyzed much of Hollywood.I've seen some chatter about how this was just some diabolical plan by the studios to save a bit of money by doing nothing, and I would like to suggest that the ridiculous failsons in charge of everything should generally not be given this much credit.
They do not, in fact, know what they're doing.