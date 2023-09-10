Sure Why Not

I don't think there's anything wrong with populating a fictional world with lots of stories. World building is hard and if an author manages to do it then, whatever, go nuts. The people who are like "oh no the new star wars hurt my childhood memories" or whatever are silly. If it sucks you don't have to watch it.
But lol it's all going to suck.
"One of the other real strengths of Warner Bros. is we talk about the great IP that Warner Bros. owns," Zaslav said. "But, for us, the challenge is that our content, our great IP — Harry Potter, DC, Lord of the Rings — that content has been underused."