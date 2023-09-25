It leaves grass-roots supporters to see all their hard work — and democracy itself — jeopardized by the same officials who tell them they must volunteer and organize and donate and vote as if their lives depend on it. And for millions of younger voters, it becomes increasingly hard to believe that any of it matters: If defeating Republicans is a matter of existential urgency for the country, why is the Democratic Party so blasé about elevating leaders who are oblivious to the views of the young people who stand to inherit it?
Monday, September 25, 2023
WE WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOUUUUUUU
Brian's writing about the general age issue here, but there is a persistent broader disconnect between the desperate rhetoric of, for example, fundraising emails, and the (lack of) urgency with which many electeds approach the issues.
