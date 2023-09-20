WASHINGTON — Republican divisions paralyzed the House again on Tuesday as a small band of conservative rebels blocked a motion to merely begin debate on a military funding bill and GOP leaders abandoned a separate vote to avert a shutdown at the end of the month.
... The House GOP chaos is worse than it may appear. The bills Republicans are fighting over have no chance of becoming law — and if they passed the chamber they’d merely represent an opening bid to negotiate with the Democratic-led Senate and President Joe Biden, who oppose the spending cuts and conservative policies that House Republicans are pursuing.
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Whose Fault
For a credit where credit is due entry, I've noticed that Sahil has been a lot more out in front blaming the House Republicans instead of some vague invocation of "Congress" or lack of bipartisanship.
by Atrios at 13:30