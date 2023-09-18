Your Liberal Media

Hunter Biden sued the Internal Revenue Service on Monday, saying that investigators for the agency violated his privacy rights by disclosing details to Congress and the public about his taxes and the investigation into his conduct.
What isn't above my pay grade is knowing that if this had been Beavis or Butthead Trump, it would have taken about 5 minutes for conservative media to turn the entire thing into a story about abuses that Hunter is claiming, with the rest of the media dutifully following along.