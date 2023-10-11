I remember when the internet became a thing and Microsoft went from Bill Gates dismissing it to deciding that (essentially) Internet Explorer now WAS the operating system.
Then, when tablets came out, Microsfoft decided no one would use a normal PC anyore and designed Windows 8 around the idea that everyone would use a tablet.
Now we have the stupid "AI" and Microsoft is sticking it in everything.
I dunno, I just don't think smart clippy needs to be in everything.
Some of this is just rebranding everything a computer does as AI, which is also extremely stupid, but while the clever chatbots might have their uses, I suspect not so many!