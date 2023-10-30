GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Ray Holmberg, who was North Dakota’s – and one of the country’s – longest-serving state senators until he resigned last spring, has been indicted on federal charges of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and receipt of child pornography. He was arrested Monday morning in Grand Forks.
...
A federal grand jury charged Holmberg with two counts. The indictment against him claims Holmberg traveled to the Czech Republic for the purpose of engaging in sex with a minor, and that he knowingly received child pornography. Court records show Holmberg’s offenses took place between June of 2011 and November 2016.
Monday, October 30, 2023
Grand Old Police Blotter
Constantly:
by Atrios at 14:40