Yes we know that weather is not climate, but...
The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in Minnesota scheduled to take place Sunday was canceled due to concerns of record-setting heat, according to a news release.
Sunday in Minneapolis and St. Paul will be the hottest day of the week with record-setting temperatures close to 90 degrees Fahrenheit possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
I've never done a marathon (a couple halfs, not recently!), but I'd be pretty pissed (not at the organizers) if I was planning to do one and it was cancelled!