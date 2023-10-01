Sunday, October 01, 2023

Heat

Yes we know that weather is not climate, but...
The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in Minnesota scheduled to take place Sunday was canceled due to concerns of record-setting heat, according to a news release.

Sunday in Minneapolis and St. Paul will be the hottest day of the week with record-setting temperatures close to 90 degrees Fahrenheit possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
I've never done a marathon (a couple halfs, not recently!), but I'd be pretty pissed (not at the organizers) if I was planning to do one and it was cancelled! 
by Atrios at 14:23