But about two weeks after Hamas’s devastating attacks, there remain many unresolved questions over Israel’s exit strategy and postwar goals. The US has directly raised its concerns with Israel, according to sources close to the process. The lack of an exit plan is one factor in the delays to the Gaza ground operation that has long been threatened by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.We are not Israel, but Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya... what was the fucking plan? There's never any plan, because there can't be.
“There is no plan for the ‘day after’. The [Israeli] system hasn’t decided yet,” said one person familiar with Israeli thinking. “The Americans went crazy when they realised there was no plan.”
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
I Think "We've" Done This A Few Times, Lads
What in any recent experience suggests there's ever a "plan" - any plan - for after the invasion.
by Atrios at 14:30