Let Them Fight

A cohort of House Republicans are reportedly penning a motion to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as he ramps up his efforts to boot House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from GOP leadership.
Citing anonymous sources within Congress, Fox News and CNN both reported Sunday that lawmakers will turn against Gaetz if an ongoing Ethics Committee probe doesn’t clear him of long simmering allegations of wrongdoing.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Sunday that he is determined to try to oust McCarthy from his leadership position after McCarthy passed a stopgap measure to fund the government with Democratic support.
