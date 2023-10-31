Oh No, Steve, How Could Have Done This

Really fed up with all the good liberals who are shocked, shocked, that their Good Republican Steve Schmidt is working for the obvious right wing ratfucking operation of Dean Phillips.
These Lincoln Project grifters were always just grifting and I tried to tell you to stop promoting them.
Allies of convenience are one thing (if not necessarily advised), but you suckers thought he was your friend.
I'm fine with someone challenging Biden in the primary and generally don't think people should get mad about that, but there's a difference between challenging him to win the presidency and challenging him to bring down the Democratic ticket.