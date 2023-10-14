Possible Speaker Gym

It is funny that in the absence of any actual Republican moderates, the press (some of them) has moved to demanding the Democrats play the role of moderate Republicans.
House Republicans on Friday elected Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) as their new speaker-designate, yet he faces the same daunting mathematical conundrum that bedeviled the brief attempt of Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.) to claim the gavel.
"This asshole being unable to get the other assholes to vote for him" is not a "mathematical conundrum."