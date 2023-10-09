A dispiriting thing I have learned over time is that a great deal of "success" comes not from what we normally consider to be "talent" (very broadly defined)," "luck," or "hard work," but rather a relentless shamelessness, an ability to be dishonest and ruthless at such a level that is actually unfathomable to normal people. It is a superpower.
A system which greatly rewards sociopathy is not such a great system, especially as that success grants those sociopaths even more power.
We've long celebrated the "ruthless" businessman without giving much thought to what that ruthlessness means in practice.
The top is filled with these guys, convinced of their superiority in all things.