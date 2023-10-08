Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears headed for a breakup with the party his family defined for generations, teasing that he’s preparing to ditch the Democrats in a “historic” announcement Monday in which he is expected to launch an independent presidential campaign against President Joe Biden.He'll pull some votes from the people who think the vaccine was Trump's worst moment, but that's about it. Again, the overall effect of such candidates is never entirely clear and can't be measured just by the votes the might/do take directly, but he's competing with the Republican, not the Democrat.
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Why Did Anyone Care
The amount of attention paid (and concern expressed) by people in the D side for a couple of months was baffling to me. The effect of any spoiler candidate is hard to predict, precisely, but Mr. Anti-Vax isn't going to get your suburban Dobbs mom votes.
