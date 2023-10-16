Federal judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed a limited gag order against Donald Trump in the 2020 election subversion case.
Chutkan’s order prevents posting or reposting attacks against the special counsel, his staff, court staff or personnel, and statements against potential witnesses or expert testimony. The judge declined to impose restrictions on criticizing the government in general, including the justice department and Biden administration. She also will allow statements alleging the case is politically motivated.
Monday, October 16, 2023
With A Spoon
I assume (hope) the judge has thought carefully about what to do when he violates it (in 5 minutes).
