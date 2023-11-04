Half of Cruise’s 400 cars were in San Francisco when the driverless operations were stopped. Those vehicles were supported by a vast operations staff, with 1.5 workers per vehicle. The workers intervened to assist the company’s vehicles every 2.5 to five miles, according to two people familiar with is operations. In other words, they frequently had to do something to remotely control a car after receiving a cellular signal that it was having problems.Very neato, but not even close to "working."
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Automation
As you know, dear readers, I'm pretty cynical about this stuff but these numbers are even worse than I thought. Just remote control cars, basically.
by Atrios at 12:45