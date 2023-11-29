"Boring Company" Is Just A Really Dumb Idea

A reasonable innovation, if true, but it wasn't true and tunneling speed/costs, at least the simple act of running the machines, aren't really the issue with any of these projects.
As for what would go THROUGH the tunnels, he settled on "somebody driving a Tesla." The self-driving car man still hasn't made them self-driving, even in this tiny controlled environment! Amazing stuff.
On the financial front, Boring has since put its self-driving vehicle plans on the back burner—meaning it’s racking up costs to pay a driver for every one to three people it moves underground at relatively mild speeds of under 40 miles per hour in Vegas.