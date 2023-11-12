They did change the headline to something slightly more aggressive, but this is where it started.
Using incendiary and dehumanizing language to refer to his opponents, Mr. Trump vowed to “root out” what he called “the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.”“The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within,” Mr. Trump said Saturday in a nearly two-hour Veterans Day address in Claremont, N.H.
I thought Hillary Clinton's "deplorables" comment was dumb, largely because of course it would inspire the media meltdown it did. But that's because of asymmetry in coverage. Trump's comments will get attention, but I suspect no one will ask how he could possibly be elected president if he has such contempt for The American People.