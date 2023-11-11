A group of day laborers said they were hired to help move trash bags containing body parts out of a Tarzana home at the center of a murder investigation.Thin blue line, baby.
The men said they drove immediately to the police, but were turned away from two law enforcement stations when they tried to report what they saw. First, from the California Highway Patrol station on De Soto, where the men said they were directed to the Los Angeles Police Department. Then from the LAPD Topanga Station, they were told to leave and call 911 from the courtyard.
Gotta Give The Cops More Money
Obviously don't have enough resources to follow up on all leads.
by Atrios at 18:50