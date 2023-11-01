I Am Tired Of Trying To Reason With You People

But at this point no one tasked with knowing anything about anything has any excuses. He is, at best, a buffoon, and of course he's also a massive racist. Being a massive racist doesn't exclude him from polite society, of course, but being a big fucking buffoon should exclude him from things like this.
The Government plans to put “maverick” Elon Musk at the centre of the AI Safety Summit this week, despite warnings from Tory insiders that the “idiotic” move could backfire.He's not a "maverick." He's a ketamine-addled racist dumbass.
Sunak's known to listen to all the "longtermist" tech bros, who are selling themselves as the cause of, and solution to, all of our problems, because he too is a total dumbass.
It’s hard to disagree with them. The agenda for the summit goes heavy on the existential risks of a Terminator-style AI gaining super-intelligent sentience.