The once hard-charging autonomous vehicle company Cruise is facing an existential crisis, and is now scrambling to appease investors, regulators and the public — just weeks after the California DMV revoked its license to operate — according to audio of a Monday all-hands meeting obtained by Forbes.
During the hour-long meeting, executives outlined damage control operations ranging from internal “listening sessions” to proposed public-facing websites that would detail collisions involving Cruise cars or allow people to post comments describing their interactions with the vehicles. And a humbled CEO Kyle Vogt confirmed to employees that the company will need to do layoffs.
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Keep The Con Going
Clear the plan was to keep the gravy train for the high salary people involved going as long as possible and then...
