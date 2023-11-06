The memo concedes that Israel has a “legitimate right and obligation” to seek justice against the Palestinian militants of Hamas, who killed some 1,400 Israelis in a shocking Oct. 7 attack. But it argues that “the extent of human lives lost thus far is unacceptable” — referring to the thousands of Palestinians, most of them civilians and many children, killed by Israel in the days since.At least I don't feel much obligation to pretend to believe in this magical "rules-based international order" anymore!
The U.S. “tolerance” for such a high civilian death toll “engenders doubt in the rules-based international order that we have long championed,” the document states. It argues that the United States must hold both Israel and Hamas responsible for their actions.
Monday, November 06, 2023
So Much Bullshit
I'm concerned with the loss of lives much more than "US credibility" or whatever. I suspect these are stories we tell ourselves to feel good more than stories the rest of the world believes, and that was true before current events. Still it is a level of bullshit no one can pretend to believe now.
