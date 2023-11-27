The Worst Economy In Generations

The narrative of life has a "success sequence" - get educated, get a job, get married, buy a house, have kids. If any of those things get interrupted, life gets thrown off a bit (I know not everyone does all these things or wants to, but...).
"Getting an adult job" derailed everybody in their 20s during the Great Financial Crisis. Now it's "buying a house." Not, perhaps, as acute, but still a problem!
That's for people of a certain age range, mostly, but people are also trapped in their current living situations due to the high cost of moving. Have to trade that 3% mortgage for a 6% one.
And, generally, cheap and easy credit is what smooths over the bumps of an unforgiving society. Without those...