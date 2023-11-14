The Gaza Strip’s hospitals “must be protected,” President Biden said on Monday as Israeli troops battled to seize control of what Israel says is a Hamas command complex that lies below the enclave’s main medical facility, Al-Shifa Hospital.I'm not going to go down the rabbit hole of refereeing which specific claims by Israel are true or false, but the amount of hilariously false stuff official Israeli accounts are putting on Twitter is amazing and would be embarassing if anyone was capable of embarrassment which obviously they aren't
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Urge
Smol bean president says pretty please, but no worries you'll get your money and weapons and military support anyway.
by Atrios at 09:00