Thursday, November 30, 2023

Village Royalty

The problem with Henry Kissinger isn't just all the people he killed, it's that he killed all those people - joyfully unapologetically - and was still treated as a Wise Old Man of Washington. A fancy friend to parade at dinner parties to show you were somebody who mattered. A man whose council and praise was sought, treasured, and boasted about. And the Village is - and certainly it was - the place of the "bipartisan consensus." Henry wasn't a Democrat or Republican, really, he was establishment. He was the inner circle. He lived at the head table of the permanent floating dinner party.

So when you wonder how things are as they are, how so many fucked up things are tolerated and cheered, how it's the people who object who are painted as deviant or even as The Real Racists, it's because this is a deeply fucked up culture filled with deeply fucked up people who fucking loved Henry Kissinger.
by Atrios at 11:30