Village Royalty

And the Village is - and certainly it was - the place of the "bipartisan consensus." Henry wasn't a Democrat or Republican, really, he was establishment. He was the inner circle. He lived at the head table of the permanent floating dinner party.
Rumsfeld died in obscurity as a mostly unlamented clown, as you would expect for a man like him. He wasn’t publicly feted for his genius for fifty years by the world’s most prominent bastards, who got pissy if anyone complained. pic.twitter.com/b44KCOHz8d— Flying_Rodent (@flying_rodent) November 30, 2023
So when you wonder how things are as they are, how so many fucked up things are tolerated and cheered, how it's the people who object who are painted as deviant or even as The Real Racists, it's because this is a deeply fucked up culture filled with deeply fucked up people who fucking loved Henry Kissinger.