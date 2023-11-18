We Meant To Do That

This second test flight went further and higher than its maiden launch in April, but with some technical problems persisting, including the booster exploding and contact being lost eight minutes in.Some technical problems (blowing up).
There’s no doubt that SpaceX will consider this a great day. The major problems that beset April’s maiden flight were overcome.SpaceX would consider it a great day if it annihilated a small city, and journalists would type that up too.
I get that it isn't weird for rockets to blow up. What's weird is pretending it's 100% awesome no matter what!!!