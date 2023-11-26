Insurers can lower their prices by buying the medicines in bulk, guaranteeing drugmakers large markets. This strategy could also work for state Medicaid programs, only a limited number of which now pay for the drugs.Why aren't insurers doing that already, with all drugs? Why doesn't the WaPo's giant floating head advocate for Medicaid/Medicare to negotiate the prices of all drugs? Mysteries left unanswered.
For Medicare specifically, Congress needs to grant Part D the authority to not only cover the medicines but also include them among the medicines for which the program can negotiate prices.
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Why Not All Of Them
The WaPo editorial board is concerned that Ozempic/etc. are too expensive and is struggling to figure out how to force our Rube Goldberg health care system to make them affordable for more people.
by Atrios at 16:46