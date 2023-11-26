World's Easiest Marks

A piece I would read would be from a journalist at a mainstream publication explaining why they regularly extol the virtues and intelligence of obvious dumbasses like Elon and SBF. Are they really impressed with these people or do they face pressure from editors/etc to do these? If so, why?
Lots of "a dumb guy's idea of a smart guy" guys get this treatment, and what does this say about elite journalists?
#Notalljournalists, of course. I'm happy for one of the actual smart ones to dish on why his/her colleagues can't wait to be impressed by the next guy who uses sciencey sounding words and misappropriates basic philosophic concepts.