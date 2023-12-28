A former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor candidate and outspoken voice in the conservative “parental rights” school movement has been charged with punching a teenager while hosting an underage drinking party at her Bucks County home in September.
Clarice Schillinger, 36, is facing criminal charges of assault, harassment and furnishing minors with alcohol during her daughter’s birthday party, according to the case filed in late October. Her attorney has denied all charges and said she will fight them in court.
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Amazing Scenes
I think "everything is projection" is overused, but I do think it's the case that fucked up people who surround themselves with fucked up people believe everybody else is even more fucked up than they and their friends are.
by Atrios at 13:30