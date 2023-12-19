Former President Donald Trump is ineligible under the 14th Amendment to run for president in 2024 because of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday -- a historic decision that sets up a battle before the nation's highest court.
"We conclude that ... President Trump engaged in insurrection," the justices wrote in the ruling. "President Trump’s direct and express efforts, over several months, exhorting his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud on the people of this country were indisputably overt and voluntary."
Game On
