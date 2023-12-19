Given a choice between two courses of action, a narrow plurality of voters, 44 percent, said Israel should stop its military campaign to protect against civilian casualties, already totaling nearly 20,000 people killed, according to Gaza health authorities. A similar number, 39 percent, advised the opposite course: Israel should continue its military campaign even if it means civilian casualties in Gaza mount.Trying as hard as they can to get the "right" poll response and they still can't do it.
The results were nearly identical no matter whether respondents were given Israel’s objective as securing the release of all hostages (with stopping the war meaning hostages may stay in captivity) or as wiping out Hamas (with stopping meaning that Hamas may not be eradicated).
Great Moments In Failed Push Polling
What if you told poll respondents what the objective actually is?
by Atrios at 15:58