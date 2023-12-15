I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOOOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUUUU

Many other people have said this in various ways, but the problem with running a "TRUMP IS SCARY - VOTE BIDEN" campaign is that most elected Democrats generally haven't acted as if Trump - and the rest of the Trump party - is the existential threat they expect voters to somehow understand he is.
And Republicans are horrible - watch us cater to them on immigration, that thing people were very mad at Trump about - is not very compelling either!!!
Leaving aside some other bits of unpleasantness, for the moment.