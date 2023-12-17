Ignoring The Stink

The next step will be to tell people they shouldn't care about the things they care about.
Specifics aside, voters are wrong about lots of things, people care about lots of things they "shouldn't," and yelling at them about either is not effective campaigning.
Political professionals telling voters they shouldn't care about things that they are constantly told they should care about [because they dominate news coverage for months] only happens because they have the "wrong" opinions about such matters.
I really don't think you can get mad at voters for objecting to the Jared Kushner Middle East Peace Plan and the Stephen Miller Immigration Reform Plan.