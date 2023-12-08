I'm On Your Side, MAAAAN

Serves two purposes: makes press about what is happening to women in this country, something I think only people who pay attention are really getting news about, and makes clear who is on which side. I know we all think it's absurd that "everybody" doesn't know which party is team abortion and which party is team pregnant women dying, but they actually don't. And Biden, while as president has been decent on this, doesn't have a full record of being good.
Joe Biden travel to Texas on Air Force One, collect this poor woman, and fly her to a free state to receive a safe abortion challenge. https://t.co/YbDmftBgpW— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 8, 2023
Republicans do a lot of messaging which is, basically, "I will stick up for you by crushing everyone you hate." That's not good! Dems can at least do a bit more "I will stick up for you!"
(I don't know if this woman would like that kind of publicity. That too is an issue, of course).